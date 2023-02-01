NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Superdome is a place fans are used to walking into and seeing Former Saints Head Football Coach Sean Payton on the Saints sideline.

Now, that won’t be happening after news broke that Sean Payton will be heading to Denver to serve as the teams head football coach.

“Can I cry over here or what?” said Saints fan Thurman Sparkman.

After 15 years and a Superbowl Championship in New Orleans fans say they’re sad to lose him. Some even compare the parting to heartbreak.

“We need him, come back bro,” said Sparkman.

Many, like Paris LaBran, are surprised about the move.

“I’m shocked,” she said. “I thought it was a rumor.” LaBran is one of many who will miss seeing him at games.

“I do have a small crush on him I think he’s so cute,” said LaBran.

Payton is a coach several wish was coming back to the Saints.

“I’ve seen some bad football and he took our team to another level,” said lifelong Saints Fan Dejuan Minor.

Although losing him is a tough pill to swallow, some hope the compensation will help build a better team.

“You get two first round picks, I mean hey you can’t beat that,” said Minor.

Undeniably, Payton has made his mark on New Orleans.

“He feels like home, he’s been here so long it just makes sense,” said LaBran.

Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024 when the Saints take on the Broncos.