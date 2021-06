HARAHAN, La. — Cam Jordan held a youth football camp at the Jefferson Indoor Sports Complex Tuesday to support the 18th Ward, a local nonprofit with multiple programs supporting hundreds of area youth.

At the end of today’s camp, Jordan presented the group with a $2,500 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors to help the group purchase equipment for their youth programs.

Jordan also took some time to speak with local media about the upcoming New Orleans Saints’ football season.