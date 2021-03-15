(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – For the first time in program history, Louisiana Women’s Basketball will compete in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) when it takes on Colorado in the First Round of the Memphis Region on Friday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.
The Ragin’ Cajuns, who were automatic qualifiers for the event after winning the 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Championship, will be playing in a postseason tournament for the fourth time in school history.
Friday’s matchup with Colorado will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Buffaloes leading the series, 1-0. The two teams last met on Dec. 4, 1993, in Nacogdoches, Texas, a game that Colorado won, 73-50.
Louisiana enters the WNIT with a 16-6 overall record, aided by a 13-1 mark in Sun Belt play. Prior to its loss to Troy in the Sun Belt Tournament title game, the Cajuns boasted a 15-game winning streak, helping them secure the regular-season crown.
Three members of the program earned All-Conference honors for their stellar play throughout the season, highlighted by First Team selection and Defensive Player of the Year Ty’Reona Doucet. She was joined by Second Team performer Brandi Williams and Third Team pick Skyler Goodwin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will not be available to the general public for the tournament and will be limited to player pass list only. Fans who cannot attend the event can livestream all of the action live on FloHoops.
Cajuns to face Colorado in first round of WNIT on Friday
(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – For the first time in program history, Louisiana Women’s Basketball will compete in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) when it takes on Colorado in the First Round of the Memphis Region on Friday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.