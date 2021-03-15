Cajuns to face Colorado in first round of WNIT on Friday

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - Peter Hinnant tied a school-record for the lowest individual round, carding an 8-under-par 64 and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns shot a blistering 11-under-par 277 in the afternoon to finish in second place after the first day of the 36th annual Louisiana Classics on Monday at Oakbourne Country Club. Hudson Dubinski posted rounds of 70 and 71 to finish in a ninth-place tie as Louisiana finished the first 36 holes of the 54-hole event at 8-under 568 and 13 shots behind first-day leader and No. 5-ranked Illinois. Final round action will begin at 7:30 a.m., with teams teeing off from the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The final round will be available on ESPN+ with live results available at GolfStat.com. Louisiana will tee off beginning at 9 a.m., from the No. 1 tee and will be paired with Illinois and Sam Houston in the final round. Hinnant opened the day with a 2-over 74 before posting the second-lowest individual round in the tournament's prestigious history. The junior recorded birdies on three of the first six holes before recording an eagle – his first of two in the round – on the par-5, 523-yard No. 7. After closing out the front nine with a bogey at No. 9, Hinnant bounced back with a birdie at No. 10 before recording eagle on the par-5, 488-yard No. 11. Hinnant added a birdie at No. 13 before finishing out the back nine with a 4-under 32 and joining Philipp Fendt (2011) and Fernando Cruz Valle (2014) with the lowest round in Ragin' Cajuns history. Hinnant finished in a fifth-place tie at 138, which also included Illinois' Michael Feagles – the No. 4-ranked player in the country – and one stroke behind co-leaders Jerry Ji (Illinois), Luis Carrera (Sam Houston), William Holcomb (Sam Houston) and Rodrigo Martin Miranda (Rice). Dubinski finished the first day in a tie for ninth-place for Louisiana while Charlie Flynn (79-68-147) and Bjorn Gudjonsson (73-74-147) were tied for 33rd place with Hunter Hammett (74-77-151) tied for 61st. Justin Caldwell, one of three Ragin' Cajuns competing as individuals in the 81-player field finished tied for 55th (77-73-150) and was followed by Cole Kendrick (79-78-157) and freshman Jake Marler (77-85-162). Sam Houston (574), North Texas (577) and Rice (578) rounded out the top-five in the 14-team field with ULM (580), Illinois State (582), Southern Illinois (585), UTEP (589) and Texas State (589) rounding out the top-10.