Cajuns mount comeback victory to end UAB’s 21-game home win streak

UL football secured a comeback win over the UAB Blazers on Friday night, winning 24-20 in Birmingham.

The win for the Cajuns snaps a 21-game home win streak for the Blazers.

Quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Receivers Jalen Williams and Pearse Migl each had one touchdown.

Running back Chris Smith also recorded a 100-yard kickoff return.

The Ragin’ Cajuns honored late assistant Coach D.J. Looney in his home town of Birmingham as they took on the UAB Blazers Friday night.

Every UL football player wore “Looney” on the back of his jersey. Looney died in August of a heart attack at a team practice.

Several members of Coach Looney’s family were there to see the win.

The Cajuns face Texas State next on October 31st.