Cajuns legend Brian Mitchell serves as guest speaker at Zydeco Hoopfest

“I wanna be the guy that helps these kids get the kind of exposure that they need,” former Cajuns basketball player and founder of Above All Sports Brian Jolivette says. “I want to be able to help leaders like Walter or whomever to be able to put these kids in position so that they can be successful in athletics.”

This weekend, Jolivette hosted the first-ever Zydeco Hoopfest here in Lafayette. His organization Above All Sports will be donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Lafayette Parks and Rec Department.

The tournament, filled with over 100 teams from across the country, runs through Sunday.

Friday night the opening ceremonies were held.

One of Jolivette’s college buddies, former Ragin’ Cajun and NFL great Brian Mitchell was a guest speaker. KLFY caught up with him to get his thoughts on the 2021 Louisiana football team.

“I’m expecting them to get even better,” Mitchell says. “The thing about it is, last year they played against some big schools and they knocked them off. When you start getting confidence, it builds. You don’t start thinking anybody is better than you. You start thinking you are one of the best out there. I think I expect them to take another step this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if they knock off Texas in that first game.”