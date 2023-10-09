The Texas State win sets the foundation for a Sun Belt West run which means UL enters the next 6 weeks with a playoff mentality.

Coach Michael Desormeaux says, ” Top to bottom, you better prepare, every week really well ,a dn oyu have to go out and play well… I say this all the time, If you show up to play every week you have a chance to win, but if you don’t show to play, YOU WILL LOSE!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Cajuns enter their bye week with a 4-and-2 record and the encouraging thing is this week gives them a chance to focus on themselves.

Coach Des says, “I feel like through six weeks, we have gotten better every week.. We need to continue to get better going into a bye week. This week is critically important for us, to really focus on ourselves and developing the depth, and still a lot of work to do with the starters, too… because it doesn’t get any easier when you look at the schedule. “

UL’s first opponent after the bye week is Georgia State. The Cajuns have never lost to them in the series, a perfect 6-and-0.

