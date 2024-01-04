Ragin Cajun Basketball dropped to 0-2 in the Sun Belt, after a 68-61 loss to James Madison on Thursday night at the Cajundome.

The loss is the ends a 19 game home winning streak for Louisiana. The Cajuns were led by Kentrell Garnett who scored 17 points. UL was 10-18 from the free throw line, and shot just 26 percent from behind the arch. Kobe Julien added 15, and Hosana Kitenge had 11.

Terrence Edwards Jr. lead James Madison with 19 points.

UL Head Coach Bob Marlin disappointed that the nation’s third longest home win streak came to and end with the loss saying, “”Disappointed in the fact that we more so than be the top 20 team in a conference game and the fact that we lost at home and super proud of this group and that core group that has been here through all those through all 19 of them and commended them afterwards and told them how proud I was of that stat, you know, being third in the country.”