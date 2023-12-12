NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana football has accepted its invitation to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, to take on Conference USA’s Jacksonville State. Kickoff is slated for 1:15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The matchup will be Louisiana’s seventh trip to New Orleans for the postseason contest since 2011. With the invitation, the Ragin’ Cajuns will be appearing in their 13th bowl game and own an official record of 7-3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the regular season with a 6–6 (3-5 Sun Belt) ledger to qualify for the program’s sixth consecutive bowl game, a school record.

Jacksonville State, who is in its first season at the FBS level, concluded the regular season with an 8-4 record and was 6-2 in league play.