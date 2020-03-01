Young pitches a jewel, leads Cajuns to 1-0 win over Bearkats in game two

(UL Athletics) – Louisiana starting pitcher Brandon Young tossed a three-hit complete game shutout to beat Sam Houston State, 1-0, on Saturday at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Young became the first pitcher to throw a complete game shutout since Evan Guillory did so on April 5, 2016, against Northwestern State.

Young had his stuff working all game, fanning 11 batters on 113 pitches. It was the second time he has recorded double-digit strikeouts this season and the fourth time in his career.

Louisiana’s winning run came in the seventh inning when Sebastian Toro led off with a single to right field and Tremaine Spears followed with another single up the middle.

In a sacrifice situation, Brennan Breaux pushed a beautiful bunt down the third base line to move Toro and Spears over.

With runners on second and third, Gavin Bourgeois came off the bench to pinch-hit and drew a walk before Ben Fitzgerald hit into a fielders choice, scoring Toro to give Louisiana a 1-0 lead.

Not only did Toro start the seventh inning rally and score the winning run, but he picked off the tying run on first base in the ninth inning and then threw out Colton Cowser for the final out of the game.

Louisiana looks to clinch the series against Sam Houston State with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park on Sunday.