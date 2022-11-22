LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball program is inviting all local area elementary, middle school, and high school classes to attend the program’s 9th Annual Education Game on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns matchup against LSU-Shreveport – and all games throughout the entire season – is FREE for all to attend.

It is a great opportunity for students in the Acadiana region to experience college athletics and get a unique look at higher education.

Schools/teachers who are interested in having their class participate in the field trip can register at RaginCajuns.com/Education. The deadline to register is Wednesday, November 23.

Young fans will be stimulated academically by some entertaining educational programs the University has to offer. Students will receive a t-shirt, activity pack, and a discounted meal deal for $8 that includes a hot dog, fries, and drink.