Wilson’s double-double helps Louisiana cool off UTA, 68-51

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Mylik Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team shot a season-best 60 percent from the floor from behind the 3-point line in leading wire-to-wire in a 68-51 Sun Belt Conference victory over UT Arlington on Saturday at College Park Center.



Cedric Russell scored 16 points as Louisiana (9-4, 3-3 Sun Belt) earned its first Saturday win in three Sun Belt Conference series. Dou Gueye added seven points and eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Theo Akwuba pulling down nine boards.



The win was the 112th career Sun Belt Conference victory for head coach Bob Marlin , tying him with former South Alabama coach Ronnie Arrow for second in league history.



Wilson recorded his third double-double of the season after finishing 8-for-11 from the floor, while going 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. The sophomore guard scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and four steals in the first half as Louisiana built a 25-point lead before UTA (7-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) cut the deficit to 42-26 at halftime.



Russell scored seven points in an opening 9-2 run for Louisiana, which never trailed and held UTA to 18-for-68 (26.5 percent) from the floor and a frigid 4-for-27 (14.8 percent) from behind the 3-point line.



After a Wilson free throw gave Louisiana a 42-17 lead with 3:33 remaining, UTA closed out the half on a 9-0 run before getting as close at 50-41 on a free throw by Shahada Wells with 11:20 left.



But Louisiana would answer with an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach as Isaiah Richards opened the run with a free throw followed by buckets by Ty Harper , Wilson and Akwuba. Wilson added a pair of free throws and Russell added a bucket that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 61-41 lead with 5:57 remaining.



Louisiana finished 24-for-58 (41.4 percent) from the floor while shooting a season-high 60 percent from behind the 3-point line after going a combined 9-for-15. The Ragin’ Cajuns dominated the glass against the Mavs with a 51-38 advantage.



Wells, who scored 31 points for UTA in Friday’s win, was limited to 10 points on 3 of 11 shooting. Fredelin De La Cruz posted a double-double for the Mavs with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Grayson Carter scored eight points off the bench.



Louisiana will return to action beginning Friday when it plays host to Arkansas State in a two-game series at the Cajundome. The series begins Friday at 6 p.m., before the finale on Saturday at 4 p.m.