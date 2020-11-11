Wilson, Russell named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team

WILSON, RUSSELL NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-SUN BELT TEAM

Ragin’ Cajuns officially tip off season on Nov. 25 against Xavier (N.O.)



NEW ORLEANS, La. (Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball players Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell picked up their first honors of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday as the pair were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team, in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches.

Wilson, the 2020 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and Kyle Macy Freshman All-America pick, was named to the second team while Russell, the top returning scorer for the Ragin’ Cajuns, was a third-team pick.

Wilson finished his inaugural season at the collegiate level as the lone Division I freshman nationally averaging 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, and joining a list of 21 players in NCAA history that includes James Harden (Arizona State), Michael Redd (Ohio State), Caron Butler (Connecticut), Tyreke Evans (Memphis), Ronnie Brewer (Arkansas) and Zion Williamson (Duke).

He played in 29 games with 24 starts as a freshman, averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Wilson led all Division I freshmen in steals per game (2.3), finishing 12th nationally in steals per game and 16th in total steals (68).

Wilson was second in the league in steals per game and led all Sun Belt Conference freshman in scoring, rebounds, steals and minutes played (32.2).

Russell, a preseason third-team pick in 2019-20, finished as the second-leading scorer for the Ragin’ Cajuns at 14.4 points per game while draining a team-high 74 3-pointers. The senior guard started in all 32 games played for the Ragin’ Cajuns going 159-for-388 (.410) from the floor and 74-for-129 (.338) from behind the 3-point line.

He finished ninth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring, was third in the league in 3-pointers made per game (2.3) and eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (.338) while ranking 64th among Division I players in 3-point field goal attempts (219).

Russell made at least one 3-pointer in 30 games during the 2019-20 season, including 24 of final 25 games. He scored 20 or more points six times during the season, including three times in Louisiana’s final five games

Louisiana is scheduled to officially open its 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Cajundome against Xavier of New Orleans. An 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule that features games against its West Division rivals is part of the revamped 2020-21 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball schedule that begins Jan. 1-2, 2021 at home against Texas State.

In an effort to limit exposure due to COVID concerns, Sun Belt Conference teams will host one opponent for two games on Friday and Saturday each week during the 2020-21 season. Additionally, teams will only play opponents in their own division, playing four schools a total of four times, while playing their traditional travel partner twice.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will host Little Rock (Jan. 8-9), Arkansas State (Jan. 22-23) and UT Arlington (Feb. 19-20) in two-game series at the Cajundome with a single-game against ULM on Feb. 11.

The Sun Belt Conference Championships will be played March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla., with all 12 teams participating. The top two finishers from each division will receive a first-round bye.

The Cajundome will operate at a significantly reduced capacity for the 2020-21 season (unless state COVID-19 policy changes during the season). This will allow for fans and University students to be accommodated this season. The Department of Athletics will quickly communicate any schedule adjustments or changes to attendance protocols through its social media channels and RaginCajuns.com.