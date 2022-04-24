ATLANTA – Jeff Wilson posted his second complete-game victory of the season and Carson Roccaforte’s three-run home in the third inning ignited the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team to a 14-2 victory in seven innings over Georgia State on Sunday in the finale of a Sun Belt Conference series at the GSU Baseball Complex.



Heath Hood and Julian Brock each went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate while Connor Kimple went 2-for-5 with an RBI as Louisiana (23-16, 12-6 SBC) erupted for 15 hits and recorded back-to-back SBC road sweeps since series wins over ULM and Troy in 2014.



Georgia State (24-16, 10-8 SBC) scored a pair of runs in the second inning as Kyle Hilton and Griffin Cheney hit RBI singles off Wilson (4-1). The single by Cheney would be the last for the Panthers until the sixth as Wilson set down 11 straight batters – including striking out the side in the fifth.



Louisiana was held hitless against GSU starter Camren Landry (2-3) until Kimple reached on a two-out single to right. Max Marusak followed with a bunt single up the third-base line and Roccaforte would record his 10th home run of the season to give Louisiana the lead for good at 3-2.



Hood, who threw out a pair of runners at the plate from his starting left field spot, drove in CJ Willis with a one-out single in the fourth before scoring two batters later when Warnner Rincones reached on an error.



Roccaforte, who finished 3-for-4 at the plate and increased his SBC-leading RBI total to 47, gave Louisiana a 6-2 lead in the fifth when he scored on Kyle DeBarge’s squeeze bunt before Hood increased the lead to 7-2 after scoring on Kimple’s bunt single.



Hood and Brock each drove in a pair of runs in a seven-run, seventh inning with Roccaforte reaching on a RBI single and error and later scoring on a passed ball.



Wilson fanned eight batters, allowed an earned run and scattered six hits in recording his second complete game of the season and first since a nine-inning, complete-game victory against Houston on March 13.



Landry took the loss for GSU, allowing five runs and allowing five hits in 3.1 innings. Cheney and Blaine Marchman had two hits each for the Panthers, who dropped their third straight game at home and fell to 17-5 overall on their home field.



Louisiana will close out its seven-game roadtrip beginning on Friday when it travels to Boone, N.C. to face Appalachian State.