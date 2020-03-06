Wilson named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

(UL Athletics) – A spectacular inaugural season for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball guard Mylik Wilson culminated in his first postseason award as he was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year on Thursday in a vote by the league’s head coaches and media.

Wilson, a native of Rayville, La., led all Sun Belt freshmen in scoring (11.4), rebounds (5.5), steals (2.4) and minutes played (34.0). The selection of Wilson as the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year marked the sixth time a Ragin’ Cajuns basketball player earned the award and the first since Shawn Long was selected in 2013.

During the regular-season for Louisiana, Wilson finished fourth overall in scoring (11.4), was tied for third in rebounds (5.5), second in assists (2.9) and led the team in steals (2.4).

Wilson scored in double figures 15 times during the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a career-high 30 points in a come-from-behind win at Appalachian State on Jan. 6. He posted his first career double-double two days earlier against Troy, scoring 18 points and pulling down a career-best 13 rebounds.

In Sun Belt Conference play, Wilson averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to lead all freshmen with his 2.5 steals tied for the most overall in league action.

One of only nine players at the Division I level during the 2019-20 season to average 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, Wilson joins a list of 21 freshmen (includes James Harden and Zion Williamson) dating back to the 1992-93 season to post similar numbers.

Louisiana, the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championships, will host ninth-seeded Arkansas State in a first round game on Saturday at the Cajundome. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.