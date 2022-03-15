NEW ORLEANS – After posting the first complete game of his collegiate career, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball player Jeff Wilson was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week in an announcement by the league office on Tuesday.



Wilson tossed a complete-game, four-hitter with a career-best 10 strikeouts to earn his first career decision in a a 10-1 victory over Houston on Sunday. A former reliever who earned a spot in the weekend rotation in 2022, Wilson limited Houston to a pair of hits after the first inning.



The senior right-hander recorded Louisiana’s first quality start of the season while posting the first complete game by a Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher since Connor Cooke faced Arkansas State on April 10, 2021.



After a 28-pitch, first inning in which the Cougars took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Hernandez’s RBI single through the right side, Wilson would allow a leadoff single to Rey Mendoza in the fourth inning before retiring 17 of the final 18 batters he faced.



Louisiana (8-7) will return to action on Wednesday when it travels west to Lake Charles to face McNeese (9-7) in a 6 p.m. contest at Joe Miller Ballpark.