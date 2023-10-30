NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – After keying a stellar defensive effort in a 33-20 victory last Saturday at South Alabama, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns linebacker Cameron Whitfield was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Whitfield recorded a career-best seven tackles against the Jaguars and posted 3.5 sacks, a half-sack off the school record. His three forced fumbles, the most by an FBS player this season, were all recovered by the Cajuns with Kendre’ Gant scooping up the final one for a 55-yard return for a touchdown.

Whitfield, ranked 10th nationally in sacks (7.0) among FBS players, has tallied 27 tackles and a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss this season for Louisiana. The SBC honor is the first for Whitfield and second for the Houston, Texas native after he was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 18.

Louisiana (5-3, 2-2 SBC) returns to action on Saturday (Nov. 4) when it travels to face Arkansas State in a SBC West Division battle at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the game being streamed live on ESPN+.

