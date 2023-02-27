LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton earned third team honors on the 2022-23 All-Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball team which was released by the league office on Monday (February 27, 2023).

Louisiana’s leading scorer both overall (12.3) and in Sun Belt Conference play (14.2), Wheaton picks up the first all-conference award of her collegiate career.

From mid-December through season’s end she was Louisiana’s leading scoring threat, raising her average over five (5) points per game.

In SBC play, Wheaton ranked Top 15 in points per game as she produced 10 of her 14 double-figure scoring efforts in conference play. She reached double figures in nine of her last 10 appearances.

Wheaton scored 20-plus four times in conference play including closing the regular season with back-to-back, 20-plus point efforts against top-four seeds Texas State and Southern Miss.

The Hope, Ark., product has produced the first 300-plus point season of her career, boosted by career-bests in total field goals made (123) and three-point baskets made (33), and enters postseason play averaging a career-high 12.3 points per game.

It’s the fourth consecutive season and ninth (9th) time in 11 seasons of the Garry Brodhead era that Louisiana Women’s Basketball has placed at least one honoree on the All-Sun Belt Team. The total number of All-Sun Belt selections in program history grew to 23.

The 2022-23 All-Sun Belt postseason awards were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Louisiana (16-14, 10-8 SBC) is the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament being held at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, and opens play on Wednesday, March 1 facing No. 10 App State (10-19, 6-12 SBC) at 7:30 p.m. live on ESPN+.

2022-23 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Second Team

Makayia Hallmon, Troy

Roshala Scott, Marshall

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State

Third Team

Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy

Deaja Richardson, Georgia State

Emma Merriweather, ULM

Coach of the Year: Zenarae Antoine, Texas State

Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama

Newcomer of the Year: Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State

Player of the Year: Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Merriweather, ULM

Sixth Woman of the Year: Peyton McDaniel, James Madison