Wednesday Cajuns softball game against Southeastern Louisiana canceled

The single game scheduled for Wednesday night at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park between No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball and Southeastern Louisiana has been canceled due to inclement weather in the area.



The game will not be rescheduled during the 2021 season due to scheduling conflicts.



Consistent with other ticketed sport season ticket policies, the Department of Athletics does not offer refunds on season tickets for canceled games due to weather, pandemics, or an event beyond reasonable control of the University, unless it is a fully canceled season. For more information, please contact the Ragin’ Cajuns Ticket Office located at the CAJUNDOME, (337) 265-2170.



Fans are encouraged to visit the softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com for all schedule updates throughout the season.

ON DECK

No. 14 Louisiana (32-6, 14-1 Sun Belt) will now open its April homestand Friday-Sunday, April 16-18 when Texas State (25-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) visits Lamson Park for another Sun Belt series that will have a determining factor in the conference’s regular season title race.



The entire series with the Bobcats will be carried live on ESPN+ with game times set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and Noon on Sunday.