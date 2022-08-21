Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

LAFAYETTE – Hailly Waterhouse capped off her first multi-goal game of her collegiate career with an equalizer in the 89th minute as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team forged a 2-2 tie with Stephen F. Austin on Sunday afternoon at the Home Bank Track/Soccer Facility.



Libby Harper recorded five saves and Karleen Bedre added an assist to move into a second-place tie with Yazmin Montoya as Louisiana (1-0-1) snapped a three-match losing streak to SFA (0-1-1).



Waterhouse, who recorded the 27th multiple-goal match by a Ragin’ Cajuns player in program history, gave Louisiana a 1-0 lead in the first half when she knocked in a header off a corner kick by Bedre past SFA starting goalkeeper Koral Hughes in the 22nd minute.



SFA would answer late in the 38th minute when Morgan Donohue’s corner kick into the box was directed to Mariona Garcia Dalmases and flicked in by Kyra Guhl for her first goal of the season.



The Ladyjacks scored off another corner kick to take a 2-1 lead when Reaganne Crane’s attempt into the box was knocked in by Donohue in the 60th minute.



Louisiana missed a pair of scoring opportunities after SFA took the lead with reserve goalkeeper Lydia Sattler stopping a shot from Ruthny Mathurin in the 66th minute and recording a diving save on Lucy Ortiz’s attempt in the 89th.



But as Sattler attempted to get the ball out to a Ladyjack defender, the ball would ricochet off a charging Waterhouse and into the right corner of the net for the equalizer.



Waterhouse attempted eight of Louisiana’s 19 shots in the match to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns with Tatum Beck attempting three shots and Hailey Hoffmann two. Kamryn Jiles attempted a pair of shots for SFA with Hughes collecting five saves in the opening half before Sattler earned two.



The teams combined for 17 corner kicks with Louisiana attempting 10 to tie for the seventh-most in a match in school history.



Louisiana will wrap up its season-opening, three-match homestand on Thursday when it plays host to the University of Houston in a 7 p.m. contest. Admission is free and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.



