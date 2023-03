ORLANDO, Fla. (KLFY) – The Cajuns men’s basketball team are in Orlando, Florida preparing for their match-up on Thursday as they are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch live as the press talks to the student athletes and coaches. You will be able to watch the televised game on KLFY.

