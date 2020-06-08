Voluntary workouts delayed until Tuesday for Cajuns due to tropical storm

The Ragin’ Cajun veteran football players returned to campus on Sunday ahead of voluntary workouts that will start on Tuesday, instead of Monday, due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The incoming freshmen arrived on campus yesterday. The football team will have access to the weight room, indoor facility, and stadium with oversight from the strength and conditioning staff.

It’ll be different than workouts in the past obviously as the student-athletes and staff will be screened before entering facilities, getting temperatures checked and having to wear face masks.

All of this is happening in hopes of having as much of a normal fall season as possible.

“I do think it’s a step in the right direction,” Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier says. “I do think it’s important we continue practicing the recommended guidelines and safety precautions that the health professionals are recommending. Certainly, I know that will be the case for our staff and our players. It’s a good thing that these young men are back on our campus. I’m confident that our environment will be safe.”