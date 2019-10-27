Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cajuns sweep Arkansas State, earning fourth straight win

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

(UL ATHLETICS) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball used both its offense and defense to power past Arkansas State in straight sets on Saturday at Earl K. Long Gym and extend its winning streak to four matches.

Louisiana (9-14, 5-5) scored double figures in kills each set in hitting .216, highlighted by a match-best 16 kills in the sweep-clinching frame, and limited the Red Wolves (13-8, 4-5 Sun Belt) to a .000 hitting percentage in the 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-22) victory.

The Ragin’ Cajuns led virtually the entire match in securing a second consecutive 2-0 weekend, not trailing until ASU grabbed a 9-8 edge in the third set.

With the win Louisiana moved past Arkansas State and into second place in the Sun Belt West Division standings.

A 4-0 start to the match set the tone for the evening for the Ragin’ Cajuns. The hosts established control of the opening frame after kills from Hali Wisnoskie and Celeste Darling jumpstarted a 6-1 run which opened a 12-4 advantage.

Knotted at 3-all in the second set, Louisiana broke free by pressuring the Red Wolves into three attack errors during a four-point, tie-breaking spurt. The last surge came after an ASU service error at 16-11 was followed by an ace served by Darling, then three more points were added to the Ragin’ Cajuns column increasing the lead to 21-11.

Louisiana used its offense in the third set, which out-killed ASU 16-10 in the frame, to complete the sweep. The aforementioned lone deficit of the contest was promptly erased when Tia Jade Smith scored the first of four straight kills on an 8-0 run that pulled Louisiana ahead 16-9.

The Red Wolves battled back into a 19-all tie, but the Ragin’ Cajuns ended any chance of additional sets after Wisnoskie and Smith found the floor for kills giving the hosts a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS
Wisnoskie reached double figures in kills for the fourth straight match as she recorded 12 kills. The junior outside hitter had multiple kills each set and scored 10 over the final two stanzas.

Darling provided another spark to the offense, tallying her eight kills on just 15 swings.

Smith was once again the headliner on defense as she added six more blocks (2 BS, 4 BA) to her weekend total leading Louisiana to a 9.0-5.5 edge in the match. The strong showing followed up the four block solos thrown up Friday night vs. Little Rock.

Kelsey Bennett added a team-leading 15 digs to the six kills she provided. Hannah Ramirez scooped 13 digs and Julia Angelo had a career-high 12 digs as the Ragin’ Cajuns ended the night with 62.

For the fourth straight outing Avery Breaux averaged over 10 assists per set. She passed out 32 helpers to hit the mark for the ninth time in 10 SBC matches.

UP NEXT
Louisiana welcomes home former Ragin’ Cajuns and hosts UT Arlington and Texas State at Earl K. Long Gym during Alumni Weekend set for Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3.

On the court the Ragin’ Cajuns face UTA on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Texas State on Sunday at Noon. The weekend’s festivities will be highlighted by former standout Priscilla Lima’s induction into the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame which will be celebrated at EKL prior to the start of Sunday’s match.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories