When you make a big play for @RaginCajunsFB, you get the #BallersBaton.
Here’s some of the celebrations from the 53-3 win over Troy on Saturday
VIDEO: Ballers Batons from Troy State game
When you make a big play for @RaginCajunsFB, you get the #BallersBaton.
Here’s some of the celebrations from the 53-3 win over Troy on Saturday
Abbeville62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent