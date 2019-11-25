VIDEO: Ballers Batons from Troy State game

(UL Athletics) - For the second-straight season, the Ragin' Cajuns will stake claim to the title of Sun Belt West Division Champions after putting together a complete team performance in a 53-3 rout of Troy at Cajun Field on Saturday afternoon.

It was all Louisiana (9-2, 6-1 SBC) from start to finish after it compiled 598 yards of total offense and scored 53 points, the second-highest point total of the season and the most against a conference opponent since scoring 55 against Arkansas State on Oct. 21, 2014.