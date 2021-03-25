Veteran QB Levi Lewis excited about young receiver corps

And Thursday the Cajuns went out for their fifth practice of spring football.

With a host of new faces, this time for the team is critical helping them come together.

There are a group of young talent players in the wide receiver room, and they benefit from having a wily veteran at quarterback in Levi Lewis.

Lewis relishes the opportunity to work with them.

“You could tell just the attention to detail, like at first when they got here they didn’t know why they did something wrong,” Lewis says. “Now, we’re at the point where right off the bat they know if something goes wrong or if we’re doing something good, they know why. Just the attention to detail is way better.”

“Levi’s got so much ownership of what we’re trying to do,” Cajuns co-offensive coordinator Tim Leger says. “He’s just that type of guy. He’s special. He’s unique. He’s got tremendous ownership, accountability. He wants to be a great player. He’s the kind of guy that makes everybody out there play at a higher level because of the way he goes about his business. That’s exactly what you want in a quarterback.”