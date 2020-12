Just three days before their matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns, UTSA reports head coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19.

I feel perfectly fine. I am just crushed I can’t be there with my dudes. #TrustTheTriangle https://t.co/vF2uJ5hUI0 — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) December 23, 2020

The bowl game is still on, and the Roadrunners are continuing preparations for the game.

If Traylor isn’t cleared to travel with the team to Dallas, the Roadrunners offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as acting head coach in the bowl game.