UT Arlington evens series with 8-3 victory over UL softball

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – In Game 2 of the Sun Belt Conference series with No. 15 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball, UT Arlington took its turn building an early lead and it resulted in an 8-3 win for the Mavericks that evened up the series.



UTA (4-16, 1-4 Sun Belt) strung together three consecutive run-scoring hits in the second inning that generated five runs, increasing its lead to 7-1 and forcing the Ragin’ Cajuns (15-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) to play catch up.



Louisiana’s offense was afforded time after Summer Ellyson re-entered the game, recorded the final out of the second inning and proceeded to retire nine of the next 10 Mavericks batters she faced.



The Ragin’ Cajuns pressed UTA pitching in the fourth and fifth inning starting with doubles from Melissa Mayeux and Ciara Bryan that sparked a two-run rally in the fourth inning and trimmed the deficit to 7-3.



Louisiana had an opportunity for more runs in the fourth inning, loading the bases with two outs. UTA reliever Allie Gardiner induced a fly ball out for the first of two critical stands for the Mavericks.



The first two Ragin’ Cajuns reached base in the fifth inning and were sacrificed into scoring position. Gardiner came through again for her team collecting two quick outs to turn Louisiana away, then the Mavs offense picked up an insurance run in the bottom half.



DIAMOND NOTES

posted at least one RBI for the third straight game by delivering a two-out single which gave Louisiana a 1-0 lead in the first inning Since Game 2 at No. 10 Texas on Thursday, Julie Rawls has posted seven RBI over a three-game stretch.

, who entering the day was 8-for-9 at the plate the previous three games and homered twice on Friday, was issue a game-high three walks. With an RBI double in the fourth inning Ciara Bryan extended her hitting streak to 14 games, stretching out the longest streak by a Ragin’ Cajun this season.

has reached base in all 21 games. It’s the longest streak by a Ragin’ Cajun since closed the 2017 season reaching base in 47 consecutive games. Melissa Mayeux turned in her third multiple-hit game of the season by producing a hit in each of her first two plate appearances. Her double in the fourth inning started the two-run rally which drew the Ragin’ Cajuns closer.

recovered after re-entering the game in the second inning, holding UT Arlington to a single run and two hits over the final 4-1/3 innings she pitched (had yielded five runs in first 1-1/3 innings). Louisiana lost for only the third time in 14 outings away from Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in the 2021 season.

For the second straight visit to Arlington, the Ragin’ Cajuns and Mavericks will play a winner-take-all for the series. In 2018, Louisiana claimed a 3-2 decision in 12 innings to keep alive the current streak of consecutive Sun Belt series won (presently at 56 straight).

UP NEXT

The series winner will be decided on Sunday (March 21) when the Ragin’ Cajuns and Mavericks meet once more at Allan Saxe Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. (CDT).



No. 15 Louisiana will attempt to secure its 57th consecutive Sun Belt Conference series victory, and extend a streak which dates back to March 2013.