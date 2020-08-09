UL’s offensive line reloading, not rebuilding

We all know games are won in the trenches. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished 2019 as the best total offense team in the Sun Belt, leading the conference in total yards passing and rushing.

The UL offensive line helped paved the way for those 504 points scored last season and boasted two NFL draft picks in second-rounder Robert Hunt and fourth-rounder Kevin Dotson.

To meet some pretty high expectations for the 2020 campaign, the Cajuns tell us they are not having to rebuild on the o-line. They’re just reloading.

“I honestly don’t think there will be a drop-off,” senior offensive lineman Cole Prudhomme says. “If anything, there will be an increase. No disrespect to those guys. They were great athletes, probably the best to ever come through here. With the coaching staff we have in the o-line room and the way we develop every year and the progress we’re making day by day, it’s incredible.”

“We got good football players in that room, and I’m not shying away from that,” offensive coordinator Rob Sale says. “We have talent in that room.”

“We’ve got a really good group there,” head coach Billy Napier says. “Certainly, this’ll be a year we’ll play more guys than ever. Partly because that’s a philosophy that we have, but partly because we have so much competition and so many good young players there.”