UL’s o-line room shows confidence in running backs

There’s under one week until the Cajuns spring game on April 22nd, and there are a host of positions that will be under the watchful eye of head coach Billy Napier and his staff.

One of those is the running back position with the loss of two seniors in Eli Mitchell and Trey Ragas.

It’s time for the new faces, Chris Smith, Emani Bailey and T.J. Wisham, to step up into their role as A-listers.

One thing is certain – the players on this team have confidence in those guys.

“They’re extremely athletic, good backs,” Louisiana junior offensive lineman Max Mitchell says. “I feel like our back position group has been deep for so long that I’m excited to give them a chance to show what they can do.”

“The guys that have been sitting behind them waiting their turn, they’re special too” Louisiana offensive line coach Jeff Norrid says. “We’ve been able to hit a lot of home runs this spring because of those guys. We have running backs with elite speed. It makes our job up front a lot easier.”