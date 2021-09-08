UL’s Napier likes where the passing game is after week one

One of the key components of the Cajun offense this season will be how well they can throw the ball around the yard.

UL did a relatively good job of that in their week one matchup with Texas. Cajun QB Levi Lewis threw for 282 yards and was 28-of-40 and had one touchdown to WR Kyren Lacy.

Head Coach Billy Napier says his team built a solid foundation to build on, as they get set to host Nicholls State in the home opener on Saturday at 6pm at Cajun Field.

Napier says, “Overall, we did a lot of good things in the throw game. all of the receiver for the most part were clean, in the tight end room they needed to clean up some things, same for the running back room. Overall the type of game it was, once it got to that two score, three score deal, we were in the 2 minute drill, we tried to mix it up a little, but I got no issue with that. I think we should be fine in that area.”