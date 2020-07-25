UL’s Dr. Maggard remains optimistic about playing college football in 2020

It’s the question all sports fans continue to ask. Will there be a college football season?

The Sun Belt Conference has not made a decision yet, but UL Athletics Director Dr. Bryan Maggard believes there will be a season.

What that looks like, and if it starts on time, are still questions to be answered.

He says UL continues to make plans for a season.

“Well I remain optimistic we are going to have a season,” Dr. Maggard says. “I think we’ll learn over the next couple three weeks what direction we go, whether we start on time or whether we have to delay the season. I think those are our two options. I really do. Because I do think we’re going to be able to get it done. Now, what it looks like from a fan standpoint, time will tell whether we have capacity limits or what have you. I think over the next seven to 14 days we’ll learn a lot more.”