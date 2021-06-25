UL’s Claire Meyers qualifies for javelin finals at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Or. – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field’s Claire Meyers saved her best throw of the day on her final attempt to finish 10th overall and qualified for the finals in the women’s javelin at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.



Meyers, the 2021 Sun Belt Conference champion, posted a mark of 161 feet, 6 inches on her final attempt to move up 13 spots on the leaderboard and qualify for Saturday’s final, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.



Meyers, sitting in 23rd place after two throws, opened with a mark of 133-3 before posting a throw of 131-3 on her second attempt.



She will look to join Ragin’ Cajuns alum Morgann Leleux in earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team which will compete at the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 – August 8. Leleux, an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, finished sixth overall in the women’s pole vault in qualifying on Thursday and will compete in the finals on Saturday at 7:40 p.m. CT.



Live streaming and live results will be available at RaginCajuns.com.