UL’s Billy Napier addresses Ed Orgeron’s departure, LSU job opening

LAFAYETTE, La – With LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron parting ways at the end of the season, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier’s name has been mentioned by several media outlets as a potential candidate for the Tigers job.

On Monday during a regularly-scheduled post-practice media availability, Napier addressed Orgeron’s departure and the job opening.

“No, I’ve had no discussion with anybody from LSU,” Napier says.

Napier also went on to compliment Orgeron and the job he did at LSU.

“I’ll say this for Ed Orgeron, he’s been an absolute class act in all my interactions with him, the things he’s done to help our program and the state of Louisiana,” Napier says. “We’re thankful for all he’s done to help us.”

The leader of the Cajuns also reiterated he is focused on the team’s next opponent – Arkansas State on Thursday.

“You know, we’re gonna not let this be a distraction and focus on our next challenge, our next opportunity,” Napier says. “Certainly, anything that would be a distraction wouldn’t be the right way to go about it.”

Click the video to hear his full statement.