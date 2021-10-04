UL women’s basketball preparing to defend SBC regular season title

LAFAYETTE, La – Garry Brodhead has one of the best Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball teams in recent memory.

This team has a Sun Belt regular season title under their belt. With nine freshmen, you might think it would be tough to defend the championship.

What has Coach Brodhead excited is the return of two key stars: Ty Doucet and Brandi Williams.

“Having Ty Doucet coming back with Brandi Williams, we felt that we would have some leadership,” Brodhead says. “Adding a couple of transfers it looks like it’s going to come together. It’s gonna take a little time to build some chemistry but I like the direction we’re going. I like where we’re at at this time.”