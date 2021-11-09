UL wins basketball season opener 81-47 over West Florida

The Ragin Cajuns opened the regular season, Tuesday night vs. West Florida and came away from the game with a 81-47 win.
In the first half of the game Louisiana got off to a quick start and never looked back.
The Ragin Cajuns shot 19-39 from the field for an overall first half percentage of 48.7. Jordan Brown led the Cajuns in scoring with 14 points on the night, shooting 7-14 from the field.

Louisiana’s had 27 rebounds, five blocks and three steals!
In the second half, Louisiana’s size and speed proved to be a tough task for West Florida.
Louisiana will next face off with Southern Miss on Friday night in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

