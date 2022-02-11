LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – In the season debut, Louisiana swept UAB in Friday’s double-header to go 2-0 on Opening Day.

In game one, the Ragin’ Cajuns held on for a 2-0 win. Preseason All-Sun Belt selection Kandra Lamb started in the circle. She finished with 5.0 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, and only four hits.

Kramer Eschete hit the 2-RBI double in the second inning, and that’s all UL needed to take game one.

The offense got going — and didn’t stop — in game two.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hit five home runs in a 23-0 win over the Blazers. True freshman Alexa Langeliers hit two of those five homers.

“I think that was huge,” Langeliers said of the 2-0 start. “There was nothing better for us than to win these first two games. Now we have all this momentum going forward.”

The Cajuns scored five runs in the first inning, then scored six in each of the next three innings of the run-rule victory.

“We just got going,” head coach Gerry Glasco says. “We got momentum. First game we got momentum and then we just stubbed our toe and didn’t keep fighting. It was a little bit of immaturity there. And the second game we talked about it in between like when we get to leading in this game, let’s keep pouring it on and pouring it on. They just had a little bit better approach and better mindset I think.”