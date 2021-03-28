UL sweeps South Alabama, takes series lead over GA Southern in Sunday double-header

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – No. 16 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball plated five runs over its first three at bats –continuing the offensive momentum built in the last two trips to the plate in the previously played South Alabama series finale – and coasted to a 9-2 win over Georgia Southern on Sunday in the opening game of a Sun Belt Conference series.
Kendall Talley set the tone early, launching a two-run home run in the Ragin’ Cajuns second at bat of the contest. An inning later, it was Melissa Mayeux’s turn for a two-run home run extending the early edge to 4-0.
A third-inning RBI single from Jade Gortarez opened a five-run lead that was more than enough run support for Kandra Lamb who retired the Eagles in order five times through six innings pitched.
The lone blemish in an otherwise dominant performance from Lamb was a pair of solo home runs in the fourth inning that trimmed the Ragin’ Cajuns lead to 5-2.
Louisiana (20-6, 6-1 Sun Belt) put the game out of reach in the sixth inning, taking advantage of defensive miscues by Georgia Southern (7-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) to push across four more runs.
Lamb struck out nine batters to increase her total for the day to 13 (had four in relief effort vs. South Alabama) and her weekend total to 25 strikeouts over 14-2/3 innings.
Talley added an RBI ground out in the sixth inning and finished with a game-high three RBI. Mayeux collected a home run, after losing one to a runner left early call against South Alabama, and finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and a pair of RBI.
With the win Louisiana extended its winning streak to five games and improved to 4-0 on the current six-game homestand of Sun Belt Conference contests.
DIAMOND NOTES
- The first-inning home run for Kendall Talley was her first of the season. She becomes the 13th different Ragin’ Cajun to hit a home run this season.
- Melissa Mayeux picked up her first three-hit game of the 2021 season and fourth multiple-hit game overall.
- Although her career-best 17-game hitting streak was snapped earlier in the day vs. South Alabama, Ciara Bryan still has an active streak of reaching base in every game this season (26 consecutive games).
- Ciara Bryan bounced back from her hitting streak coming to a close with a 2-for-4 showing at the plate in the Georgia Southern series opener.
- The nine strikeouts for Kandra Lamb marked the ninth time she’s totaled at least five strikeouts in a game during the 2021 campaign.
- Kandra Lamb upped her season strikeouts total to 91, moving her closer to reaching 100 in a single season for the first time in her career.
- Ragin’ Cajuns pitching held the opposition to two runs or less for the 15th time (in 26 games), and remain undefeated when doing so.
- Through four games on the current six-game homestand, Louisiana’s pitching staff has surrendered just two runs over 28 innings pitched.
- Dating back to Game 2 at UT Arlington the Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff has yielded only two earned runs over the last 39-2/3 innings of work.
- After a pair of 1-0 pitcher’s duels to start the weekend, Louisiana’s offense generated 15 runs scored over the last eight trips to the plate on Sunday.
- Louisiana improved to 16-2 all-time vs. Georgia Southern which includes a 6-1 mark at Lamson Park (all Sun Belt games).
UP NEXT
No. 16 Louisiana concludes the series with Georgia Southern on Monday (March 29) when the two squads meet at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for a 4 p.m. (CDT) doubleheader.