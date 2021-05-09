UL softball seniors honored after ULM series finale

LAFAYETTE, La – UL softball’s seniors were honored after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to ULM.

This senior class is one of the most decorated in program history. Three Sun Belt titles, a Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and All-American, a Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, hundreds of wins over their careers, and several regional appearances are among the accolades.

Summer Ellyson, Alissa Dalton, Julie Rawls, Ciara Bryan, Justice Milz, Carrie Boswell, Kaitlyn Alderink, Jade Gortarez were current players that were honored.

“First thing I should say is how much we appreciate this senior class,” head coach Gerry Glasco says. “There’s an amazing amount of talent when you look out there at the end of the game. You see all the girls with their plaques and you look and see Alissa Dalton, Summer Ellyson, Jade Gortarez, Ciara Bryan and Justice Milz, Kailtyn Alderink, Carrie Boswell. Just an amazing, amazing collection of talent.”

“I was very emotional at first just because like all the people I’ve been playing with for many years like Julie, Kaitlyn, all of them, it’s like we’re kind of realizing like ‘wow, we’re old,'” senior shortstop Alissa Dalton says. “We’re about to start life but other than that, it was just more excitement. Again, just an appreciation to have the people I do on the team and the friends that I have and the bonds that we have.”

Two seniors who had their 2020 senior season cut short due to COVID were also recognized – Sarah Hudek and Alaina Guarino.