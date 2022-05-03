LAFAYETTE – Winners of 15 of their last 16 games the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team has found its way back into the national rankings as the final month of the season arrives.

Louisiana (38-11, 20-4 Sun Belt) was ranked No. 22 by Softball America and listed at No. 23 by D1Softball in the organizations’ first Top 25 rankings released in the month of May.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are also second in the receiving votes category in the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll and third in receiving votes in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll.

This week’s rankings by Softball America and D1Softball mark the Ragin’ Cajuns return to the national rankings for the first time since March 15 (No. 23 in NFCA poll).

Louisiana is coming off a perfect 4-0 final homestand at Lamson Park that included a quality win over Houston and a Sun Belt Conference series sweep of Coastal Carolina. The performance continued the team’s strong second half run which has seen the Ragin’ Cajuns record a 21-3 mark since March 25 to rise to a season-high 27 games above the .500 mark and vault into first place in the Sun Belt standings.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana finishes regular season play and seeks to capture a Sun Belt Conference championship when the squad faces ULM from Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7 at the ULM Softball Complex in Monroe, La.



The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks are scheduled to play at 6:00 p.m. on both Thursday (May 5) and Friday (May 6) and then at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (May 7) to close out the series.