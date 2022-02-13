LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Four games into the 2022 season the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team has a win and shutout in each outing following wins of 5-0 over North Texas and 8-0 (6 inn.) over Texas Southern on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Now 4-0 in the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics, No. 19 Louisiana aims for a perfect Opening Weekend when the squad meets Tulsa in Sunday, Feb. 13 in the tournament finale scheduled for Noon.

With the 13 scoreless innings pitched over the day’s action, the Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff has opened the 2022 season with 25 consecutive scoreless innings pitched.

The win over North Texas (2-1) was a combination of lights-out pitching from Meghan Schorman and timely hitting that was highlighted by a four-run surge in the third inning.

Schorman struck out 12, retired the side in order five times and limited the Mean Green to just two hits in posting the complete game shutout. The offense’s key contribution in the third inning uprising was four consecutive, one-out base hits capped off by a Raina O’Neal RBI single and Taylor Roman two-run triple that built a 3-0 advantage.

The only time North Texas had a runner advance to second base was on stolen bases in the second and sixth inning.

In the Texas Southern matchup, seven different Ragin’ Cajuns posted at least one RBI and Sam Landry pitched 4-2/3 hitless innings and struck out nine batters in her first collegiate start.

Stormy Kotzelnick jumpstarted Louisiana’s progression toward the run rule of the Tigers (0-3) by leading off the first inning with a home run. Kotzelnick finished the game with a home run, triple and two runs scored as part of a 3-for-4 showing at the plate.

The home run by Kotzelnick was the first of three that the Ragin’ Cajuns hit off of TXSO pitching, with Sophie Piskos and Laney Credeur adding one of their own in the fourth and fifth inning, repsectively, to stretch the lead out to 7-0.

Landry’s lone bit of trouble came in the fourth inning when free passes allowed the Tigers to load the bases. The freshman phenom responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0: Number of walks issued by Meghan Schorman through her first 11 innings in the circle

3: With a triple in each game, Taylor Roman now has three during Opening Weekend

4: Number of walks issued by the Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff through 25 innings of play on Opening Weekend

9: Louisiana’s season home run total after adding four more on Saturday

12: The 12 strikeouts recorded by Meghan Schorman marked a new career-high total for the Kentucky transfer

25: Louisiana’s pitching staff has started the 2022 season with 25 consecutive scoreless innings pitched

.438: Batting average for the Ragin’ Cajuns offense two days into the 2022 season

UP NEXT

No. 19 Louisiana completes play on Opening Weekend and in the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics on Sunday, Feb. 13 facing Tulsa at Noon inside Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.