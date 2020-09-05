UL soccer’s 2020 campaign kicks off with 2-0 win over ACU

UL soccer is one of only four programs across the country to start its season on Friday night. Lucky for Cajun Nation, it was a home match against Abilene Christian.

Seventeen minutes in Lizzy Mayfield, a transfer from West Virginia, gets the ball from right outside the 18 and launches a rocket into the back of the net.

That’s the first goal for the Cajuns of the 2020 campaign and Mayfield’s first goal in vermilion and white.

Cajuns keeper Jordan Higgins had four saves as she shut out the Wildcats.

Julianne DeBlieux had the second goal for Louisiana in the 75th minute.

UL wins the season opener with a final score of 2-0. South Alabama is next up on the schedule on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Foley, Alabama.