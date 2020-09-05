UL soccer’s 2020 campaign kicks off with 2-0 win over ACU

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

UL soccer is one of only four programs across the country to start its season on Friday night. Lucky for Cajun Nation, it was a home match against Abilene Christian.

Seventeen minutes in Lizzy Mayfield, a transfer from West Virginia, gets the ball from right outside the 18 and launches a rocket into the back of the net.

That’s the first goal for the Cajuns of the 2020 campaign and Mayfield’s first goal in vermilion and white.

Cajuns keeper Jordan Higgins had four saves as she shut out the Wildcats.

Julianne DeBlieux had the second goal for Louisiana in the 75th minute.

UL wins the season opener with a final score of 2-0. South Alabama is next up on the schedule on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Foley, Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar