UL soccer returns to SBC Tournament with valuable experience

This time last year, the UL soccer team arrived at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with most players on the team having never been there before. The last appearance had been in 2016.
The Cajuns went on to earn their first ever win at the tournament.
Fast forward to this season, and the Cajuns know more of what to expect in the postseason.
Experience from the veteran players paired with a few transfers who have NCAA Tournament reps, like Lizzie Mayfield who spent the last two seasons at West Virginia, will help to prepare a team that has about five or six true freshmen playing significant minutes.
“There’s some post season experience that I think really adds value,” head coach Lance Key says. “It’s only a valuable resource if we’re resourceful. We’ve really talked to them about exercising some leadership to kind of teach into their teammates about what postseason play is all about. So I think there’s value in returning to understand how this plays out over the course of potentially a week, hopefully a week.”