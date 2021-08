LAFAYETTE, LA – To start the 2021 campaign, Louisiana earned a last-minute win over Prairie View A&M at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility.

The Cajuns had seven shots, six coming in the second half. Only one shot was on-goal.

Each team only recorded one save.

In the 90th minute, Alyssa Abbott pressured the Panthers’ back line. Prairie View placed it in the back of their net for an own goal, and that would be the decider.

Louisiana faces Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Starkville.