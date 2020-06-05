UL shortstop Hayden Cantrelle working while he waits

With the MLB draft less than a week away, players who might hear their name on draft day had a unique challenge this year.

That challenge: stay in shape without having facilities or games to keep their bodies and minds sharp.

Cajuns’ shortstop Hayden Cantrelle wasn’t going to let a bizarre season affect his dream of making it to the next level.

“You know, you find a lot of unorthodox ways to get your work in, whether that be the garage, running in the street, doing stuff like that,” Cantrelle says. “For a while, everything was closed. Everything has been about finding anywhere to hit. For a long period of time, I couldn’t hit anywhere. That’s just how it goes, so you know. Mainly, it’s just been about staying prepared. Baseball is a game where it’s very repetition based. If you’re not getting your reps, you’re gonna fall out of your game. I’ve been using this time to make sure I get my reps in and just stay ready for whatever happens.”