UL RB Emani Bailey out for Texas State game

LAFAYETTE, La – One of the key pieces to the Ragin’ Cajuns run game will be unavailable for the Homecoming matchup.

Freshman star Emani Bailey is dealing with an injury suffered during the Arkansas State game.

On the depth chart released Wednesday night, Bailey was listed with a lower body injury.

To fill that No. 3 spot, true freshman Terrence Williams will step up. Williams has had limited action in two games so far this season with two carries for nine yards against Ohio.

Head coach Billy Napier said they will continue to assess Bailey’s injury to see if he will be available for Georgia State.

“He has made some progress,” Napier says. “He’s just not quite ready for this game. With that, Terrence Williams will be in the fold. Certainly I’ve mentioned these guys in the past. He’s been impressive to me in practice. Certainly he’ll be in the rotation Saturday.”