UL Ragin’ Cajuns to play Miami, Ohio, in LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

MOBILE, Ala., (KLFY) — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns, coming off their first 10-win season, have accepted an invitation to play the Miami of Ohio Red Hawks.

The LendingTree Bowl — formerly the Dollar General Bowl — will take place on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. It will be the first time the Cajuns have played this bowl.

The Red Hawks are the Mid-American Conference champs at 8-5. UL is currently at 10-3 after coming in as the runner-up of the Sun Belt Conference.

This is the Red Hawks’ third time for the bowl game.

