UL Ragin’ Cajuns nearly double football coach Billy Napier’s total pay, will earn $2M

The University of Louisiana System Board of Governors Athletic Board committee will vote Thursday on proposed contract extension for UL football coach Billy Napier that would bring his compensation for 2021 to $2 million.

Napier’s new deal comes with a base salary of $400,000 per year but he will also receive a contingent premium benefit from the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation of $1.6 million for his promotion and production of UL football, according to committee documents obtained by The Daily Advertiser.

The new contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025, would nearly double the total value of Napier’s previous deal, from $1.005 million in 2020 to $2 million. His contract also includes a $900,000 budget increase for his assistant coaches and staff, from $2.87 million to $3.77 million.

