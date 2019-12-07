UL Ragin’ Cajun Sun Belt Championship live blog

Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) is live-blogging the Ragin’ Cajuns historic Sun Belt Championship against Appalachian State. Check back for updates from the game.

LB Jacques Boudreaux leads the charge on defense with 8 total tackles.



FS Percy Butler right behind him with 6 total tackles, 3 solo.



DB Terik Miller has 2 tackles for loss. — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Halftime stats for the #Cajuns ⬇️



QB Levi Lewis: 10/18, 190 yds, 2 TDs, no picks



RB Elijah Mitchell: 7 carries for 57 yds, 1 rec TD



WR Peter LeBlanc: 2 catches for 80 yds, 1 TD — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

ARTIGUE NAILS A 53-YARDER! #Cajuns cut the App State lead to 35-17 | Halftime — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Stevie Artigue hooks a 39 yard field goal wide to the left. No good. #Cajuns still trail 35-14 | 4:07 2Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Harrington extends the Mountaineer lead with a 25-yard rush. #Cajuns trail 35-14 | 4:13 2Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Lewis ➡️ Mitchell for the TD! #Cajuns cut the lead to 28-14 | 8:13 2Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

App State answers back.



Williams takes it to the house. #Cajuns trail 28-7 | 13:27 2Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

TOUCHDOWN #CAJUNS!



True freshman Peter LeBlanc with the 37 yard grab!



App State 21-7 | 15:00 2Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

The #Cajuns defense having a lot of trouble with Evans.



He sneaks in for his 3rd touchdown of the day.



App State 21-0 | 1:43 1Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

App State takes advantage of the turnover.



Evans rushes for 8 yards into the endzone. #Cajuns trail 14-0 | 9:38 1Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Raymond Calais fumbles on the first drive for the #Cajuns.



Mountaineers ball.



Still 7-0 App State | 11:38 1Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

App State strikes first.



Thomas to Evans for a 58-yard touchdown. #Cajuns trail 7-0 | 13:02 1Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019