UL Ragin’ Cajun Sun Belt Championship live blog

Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) is live-blogging the Ragin’ Cajuns historic Sun Belt Championship against Appalachian State. Check back for updates from the game.
LB Jacques Boudreaux leads the charge on defense with 8 total tackles.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
FS Percy Butler right behind him with 6 total tackles, 3 solo.
DB Terik Miller has 2 tackles for loss.
Halftime stats for the #Cajuns ⬇️— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
QB Levi Lewis: 10/18, 190 yds, 2 TDs, no picks
RB Elijah Mitchell: 7 carries for 57 yds, 1 rec TD
WR Peter LeBlanc: 2 catches for 80 yds, 1 TD
ARTIGUE NAILS A 53-YARDER! #Cajuns cut the App State lead to 35-17 | Halftime— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Stevie Artigue hooks a 39 yard field goal wide to the left. No good. #Cajuns still trail 35-14 | 4:07 2Q— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Harrington extends the Mountaineer lead with a 25-yard rush. #Cajuns trail 35-14 | 4:13 2Q— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Lewis ➡️ Mitchell for the TD! #Cajuns cut the lead to 28-14 | 8:13 2Q— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
App State answers back.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Williams takes it to the house. #Cajuns trail 28-7 | 13:27 2Q
TOUCHDOWN #CAJUNS!— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
True freshman Peter LeBlanc with the 37 yard grab!
App State 21-7 | 15:00 2Q
The #Cajuns defense having a lot of trouble with Evans.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
He sneaks in for his 3rd touchdown of the day.
App State 21-0 | 1:43 1Q
App State takes advantage of the turnover.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Evans rushes for 8 yards into the endzone. #Cajuns trail 14-0 | 9:38 1Q
Raymond Calais fumbles on the first drive for the #Cajuns.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Mountaineers ball.
Still 7-0 App State | 11:38 1Q
App State strikes first.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Thomas to Evans for a 58-yard touchdown. #Cajuns trail 7-0 | 13:02 1Q
good morning to everyone who’s alma mater is playing in a conference championship today— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
if this isn’t you, I’m sorry
it’s gonna be a great day of college football pic.twitter.com/MD98NirXop