Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UL Ragin’ Cajun Sun Belt Championship live blog

Cajun Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
635733333755609411-ul-ragin-cajuns-2_101468

Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) is live-blogging the Ragin’ Cajuns historic Sun Belt Championship against Appalachian State. Check back for updates from the game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories