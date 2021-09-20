UL prepares for conference opener against Georgia Southern

LAFAYETTE, La – “It’s time to start conference play,” Napier says. “I think everybody in our organization understands the importance of these games. Certainly each one of them has been critical in the past to position yourself to be in contention once you get to November.”

Heading into conference play, the Ragin’ Cajuns have posted a 2-1 record on the season.

he first Sun Belt opponent is up next, as the Cajuns face Georgia Southern in Statesboro. Louisiana opens as 13.5 point favorites on the road.

Last year, UL beat Georgia Southern on a game-winning field goal at home.

Because the Cajuns played Ohio on Thursday, they have a little extra time to prepare for the Eagles and their dual-threat quarterback Justin Tomlin.

Head coach Billy Napier says the team is ahead of schedule, and had a Tuesday-like practice on Monday.

“In general, this is an entirely different staff and one we haven’t played against before,” Napier says. “We’re going to really need to have a good week of prep. I think one of the big challenges when you play these teams is simulating what they do in practice. This is an opponent we often times will spend a little additional time on during training camp and spring practices as a result of that because of the uniqueness of what they do.”