UL players adamant about desire to play football season

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) – With its season on the verge of potential collapse, the UL football team planned to hold its fourth practice of preseason camp Monday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns did so amid much uncertainty, but also conflicting signs, as to whether or not they will play in 2020.

A wave of sentiment to give it a go came from several corners in the Sun Belt Conference, to which UL belongs, on Sunday and Monday, and that includes the Cajuns.

“We seniors… we want to play,” Elijah Mitchell, UL’s standout running back from Erath High, said Monday afternoon. “There’s no doubt about it, and I just feel like if you don’t want to play, there’s something wrong, you know what I’m saying?

“But … you also can’t control it, so if we can’t play then that’s just what it is.”

Capping a week in which the NCAA’s Division II and Division III levels also canceled their fall football championships due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that according to Johns Hopkins University has infected more than 5 million and killed more than 162,000 in the United States alone, however, the MAC became the first FBS domino to fall when on Saturday it pulled the plug for this year too.

The Big Ten is reportedly set to follow suit, which would make it the first Power 5 conference to do so.

The day before camp opened Friday, UL players had mixed feelings on what will ultimately happen — and another prominent Cajun, starting quarterback Levi Lewis, is openly lobbying to play.

“I’m pretty confident we’re gonna have a whole season,” defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey said then.

“We’re confident, but we’ve just got to take it all week one day at a time,” Lewis, who on Monday tweeted the hashtag “WEWANTTOPLAY,” added at the time.

