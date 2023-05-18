LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –The 22nd-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team placed four players on the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Central Region Team, the association announced on Thursday.

Louisiana’s representation included Mihyia Davis (outfield) and Karly Heath (utility/non-pitcher) on the first team and Meghan Schorman (pitcher) and Lauren Allred (first base) as second-team selections.

The NFCA’s all-region awards honor softball student-athletes from the association’s 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns contingent is now eligible for selection to the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America team which will be announced on Wednesday, May 31 via NFCA.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Seniors Heath and Schorman collected their first career all-region accolades. Davis and Allred join Alexa Langeliers (2022) as recent Cajuns freshmen to receive all-region recognition.

Louisiana has had at least one player on an all-region team in every year that awards have been distributed dating back to 1988. It’s the 15th straight round of all-region awards the program produced multiple honorees.

The current group’s selection increases Louisiana’s all-time total number of all-region selections to 142.

Davis, a Top 25 finalist for NFCA National Freshman of the Year, has recorded nine (9) outfield assists, ranks Top 5 nationally in stolen bases (with 46) and leads Louisiana with 20 multi-hit games and 62 hits. The Sun Belt Player of the Year, Heath leads the Cajuns in runs (49), extra base hits (24), home runs (14) and total bases (108) and is a close second in RBI (43) all while producing the first 50-hit campaign of her collegiate career.

Schorman led the pitching staff in strikeouts (139) and ERA (1.82) during the regular season which was highlighted by a no-hitter of UCF and a three-hit shutout of Florida, both on the road, plus wins over Indiana and LSU. Allred’s rookie campaign skyrocketed over a 30-day stretch (March 3-April 2) where she produced 23 RBI in just 46 at bats and she arrived at the 40-RBI mark in less than 100 at bats.

NFCA All-Central Region First Team

Mihyia Davis (Fr., OF, Lovelady, Texas)

Karly Heath (Sr., UT, North Augusta, S.C.)

NFCA All-Central Region Second Team

Meghan Schorman (Sr., P, Hazelwood, Mo.)

Lauren Allred (Fr., 1B, Texarkana, Texas)

No. 22 Louisiana is set to make the program’s 24th consecutive and 32nd appearance overall in the NCAA Tournament, competing in the Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge from Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.



Louisiana (46-13, 22-2 Sun Belt) opens play in the tournament on Friday, May 19 facing Omaha (32-15, 15-5 Summit League) at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) live on ESPN+ and 103.3 FM The Goat and the Varsity Network app.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, the Ragin’ Cajuns carry a season-high 12-game winning streak and have won 22 of their past 25 games dating back to April 1.